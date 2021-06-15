The Rock Fan Art Has WWE Fans Hyped for Rumored Survivor Series Return

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" hasn't popped up on WWE television in quite some time, but the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer dropped a report last week stating WWE is attempting to get him to make some sort of appearance at at Survivor Series this coming November. This year's event will mark 25 years since Johnson made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia, and an appearance could get the ball rolling on the highly-anticipated WrestleMania match between "The People's Champ" and Roman Reigns.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but @97Abdulmalik got WWE fans hyped for the idea this week when he posted his version of a possible Survivor Series poster. The art shows a modern-day Rock in his full gear, while his shadow resembles his original Maivia look (complete with tassels).

Johnson has said in the past that he'd be "honored" to work with Reigns at WrestleMania, and the reigning Universal Champion has talked about the idea in various interviews over the past year.

"I think I'm the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that," Reigns said on the Load Management podcast last October. "That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point."

We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," Reigns told Ariel Helwani when arguing in favor of the match being saved for either WrestleMania 38 in Dallas or WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."