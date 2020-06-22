Edge to Provide a Career Update on WWE Raw Tonight

Edge made his triumphant return to the WWE after spending roughly nine years in retirement back at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. The 11-time world champion later explained that he had worked tirelessly to get back into ring shape, and fans were overjoyed to see the "Rated-R Superstar" back in action after seeing his career cut short by neck injuries. He competed in his first one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36, defeating Randy Orton in a lengthy Last Man Standing Match that traveled throughout the WWE Performance Center. At Backlash he had his first straight-up singles match, once again with Orton, but unfortunately things didn't go as planned. While (reportedly) performing a re-shoot for the "Greatest Match Ever," Edge suffered a tricep tear and hasn't been seen on WWE television since.

On Monday he took to Twitter to announce that he'd be on Raw tonight to make another career announcement. Even if he does say he'll be back, it'll take months to recover from that injury.

June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future. pic.twitter.com/A6FGcrwIp7 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 22, 2020

Last week's Raw saw Edge's tag partner and best friend Christian (somewhat) come out of retirement for an Unsanctioned Match with Orton. Right after the bell rang Ric Flair nailed Christian with a low blow, allowing "The Viper" to nail a Punt Kick and pick up an easy win.

Here's what else is booked for Raw tonight:

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics

A segment involving Orton and Flair

If Edge announces his retirement, it'll be the second major one for WWE this week. During the finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride, Mark Calaway proclaimed he was done competing in the ring as The Undertaker.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

