Watch: Edge Arrives at Clash at the Castle Wearing His Own Lucha Mask

Edge arrived at Clash at the Castle on Saturday wearing his own special luchador mask as he teamed with Rey Mysterio to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day. "The Rated R Superstar" and Mysterio previously teamed together back in the early 2000s, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships in November 2002 before dropping them less than two weeks later to Los Guerreros.

The WWE Hall of Famer turned heel leading up to WrestleMania 38 earlier this year and launched his own faction, The Judgement Day. But on the same night where the group inducted Balor into its ranks, he, Priest and Rhea Ripley opted to kick the 11-time champion out. Edge returned at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios beat Finn and Priest. The three babyfaces have been feuding with the faction ever since, with Ripley often getting the better of young Dominick.

