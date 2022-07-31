Edge Returns at WWE SummerSlam to Get Revenge on The Judgement Day

Edge officially returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam on Saturday night, executing his revenge on the faction he initially created. The WWE Hall of Famer first started forming the faction at WrestleMania 38 following his heel turn leading up to his match with AJ Styles. But when Finn Balor was added to the group following WrestleMania Backlash, he, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley all decided to boot Edge from the group with a vicious beatdown.

Promos indicating Edge's return first started appearing at Money in the Bank, with the latest confirming he'd be back at SummerSlam. He arrived late in the match between Judgement Day and The Mysterios, showing off a brand new entrance and look. He speared a chair-swinging Balor and Priest, then set up The Mysterios for a Double 619 and the win.

The 11-time world champion spoke with Steven's Wrestling Adventure earlier this year and hinted at how much longer he'll remain with WWE. He initially returned from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

(It) won't be ten (years), definitely won't be ten. I doubt it'll be five, it's gonna be before that. I don't even think it's going to be three. I don't know, but I don't think it's going to be that long. I know the window is small," he said.

"As I started feeling good and attacking life again, eight years later, nine years later, I started realizing that it was a possibility to come back and finally get that last three years and try and help young talent on the cusp, teach them a couple little things," he continued. "To do it against a whole new era, to get in there with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and these guys that don't need my help but it's exciting to get in there with them and try to hang with them in this stage of my life and career. I know it's not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, 'his tank is getting low.' I want to get out while people still have fond memories."