Watch: Edge Vows to Return and Get Revenge on Randy Orton on WWE Raw

Edge appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time this week after suffering a tricep tear at Backlash, making it abundantly clear that he's not about to retire again. In a video promo from inside a low-lit wrestling ring, Edge recapped the events of Backlash, calling out Orton for that low blow he delivered just before punting his former friend in the skull. He then chastised Orton for getting Christian involved with their Unsanctioned Match during last week's Raw, which saw Orton punt "Captain Charisma" in the skull despite not being medically cleared.

He then said Orton better sleep well while he can, because he's "woken up the evil" in Edge, and that "The Rated-R Superstar" was coming for him.

More than just grit...the ANGER, the FIRE and the PASSION is on full display from @EdgeRatedR! Watch out, @RandyOrton!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pRim299NTt — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

There's no word yet on when Edge will be medically cleared to return from his tricep injury.

This story is developing...

