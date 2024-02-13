Liv Morgan Qualifies for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on WWE Raw

Since Liv Morgan's return in the women's Royal Rumble at No. 30, she has been adamant about getting her revenge for Rhea Ripley's attack on her last year. Morgan and Zoey Stark competed in a qualifying match for the women's Elimination Chamber match on WWE Raw to join Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair who previously qualified on last week's WWE Raw and SmackDown, respectively.

Stark came out hot and put in a good effort but Morgan was showed just how resilient she can be. It appeared that Stark had gained a bit of momentum later on in the match. As Stark goes up to the top rope for a corkscrew, Liv moves out of the way just in time. Morgan counters Stark and sets her up perfectly for the Oblivion for the win. Morgan has now qualified for her fifth Elimination Chamber match. She previously qualified for the women's 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 matches.

Will Rhea Ripley Walk Into WrestleMania 40 as Champion?

Provided that Ripley can make it to WrestleMania by defeating Nia Jax in her home country of Australia later this month, Ripley faces a great challenge. Belair is one of Ripley's greatest rivals and a WrestleMania singles title match between them has yet to take place. They were the final two women in the 2021 Royal Rumble where Belair defeated Ripley to get a #1 contender's match at WrestleMania 37. Becky Lynch is clamoring for a shot at the championship to finally get the marquee match between "The Man" and "Mami." The two have only faced off in singles action one other time and that was in NXT where it ended up being a no contest.

Morgan, on the other hand, has a unique experience with Ripley. The two women are former tag team partners where they dominated the women's division for a number of months leading up to WrestleMania 38. Though they didn't win the women's tag team champions, Ripley turned on Morgan, beginning a long standing rivalry between the two competitors. After Morgan got re-injured on an episode of WWE Raw last July that would end up keeping her on the shelf for six months, Ripley further injured her backstage to keep up storyline appearances.

