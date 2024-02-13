WWE's Charlotte Flair Reveals She's Ahead in Her Recovery

Charlotte Flair is now six weeks into her recovery from a shocking injury she suffered on WWE SmackDown back in December. While wrestling Damage CTRL's Asuka, Flair tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus while trying to deliver a move off the ropes. Instead she slipped and fell, her leg bouncing off the rope on the way down. Prior to her injury, it seemed that she was being built up to eventually challenge IYO SKY for the championship. She and Bianca Belair were set to wrestle all of Damage CTRL so they could eventually get to SKY but that never happened. Flair officially underwent surgery in the new year after being spotted at a CMLL show in support of her husband, WWE's Andrade.

Flair has been posting regular updates for fans on social media, documenting her recovery progress. Immediately after getting surgery she was already back at it, moving her knee for the first time. By two weeks post operation, Flair was back in the gym. Now at six weeks into her rehab, she is starting to put more weight on her leg. With the nature of her injury, she was given a recovery timetable of about nine months which would put her out until around September.

Speaking on CNBC Power Lunch, Flair gave a very optimistic update on her recovery progress. "I'm six weeks out Thursday," Flair said. "I'm ahead of schedule, and every day, all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement with Raw going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, all I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15."

Ric Flair recently gave an update on his daughter, noting that she would likely come back faster than recommended. "Her recovery, she's crushing it. She's actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend," Flair said. "That's unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat."

Flair is referring to her fifteenth title win that would put her one title win behind her father's record which stands at sixteen. Flair is a grand slam women's champion as she's held every single championship in the company at least once. After competing in NXT for three years from 2012 to 2015 where she became an NXT Women's Champion, Flair made a groundbreaking debut onto the main roster with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. In the nine years since, she's broken down barriers for women's wrestlers in and out of WWE. She's a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion (now recognized as the WWE Women's World Championship), a six-time Raw Women's Champion, and she was the last woman to hold the Divas Championship before it became inactive in 2016.

