Daniel Bryan Wins Elimination Chamber Match for Shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship

✖

Daniel Bryan was the last man standing at the end of Sunday's SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, outlasting Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and King Corbin for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

The match kicked off with Bryan and Cesaro in the ring with Owens, Zayn, Corbin and Uso locked in pods. After wrestling for a bit, Corbin was introduced to the match and attacked both babyfaces with the walls of the Chamber. Bryan began to sell a knee injury as both of his opponents started attacking it. Zayn was up next and was promptly bounced around his own pod by a charging Cesaro. The Swiss Superman eventually elevated Zayn to the top of one of the chambers, then booted him down to the floor while hanging from the ceiling.

Corbin was the first to be eliminated, taking a big swing from Cesaro before tapping out to the Sharpshooter. Owens entered the match immediately after. Zayn tried to form an alliance between the two, which Owens promptly rejected.

Uso was the final man to enter the match, prompting Owens to make a b-line for "Main Event Jey." He then climbed to the top of a chamber and nailed a Moonsault to the other four men left in the match. Owen then dodged a Heluva Kick and nailed a Stunner on Zayn to eliminate his former friend.

As Zayn left the chamber Uso slammed the chamber door on Owens' arm, then hit a Frog Splash and pinned him.

Cesaro went back to attacking Bryan's knee, going so far as to hitting a Big Swing while locking in Bryan's injured knee. Uso interrupted the swing with a Super Kick, then hit a top rope splash to eliminate the Swiss star.

Uso immediately tried a splash on Bryan, but it was only for a two count. "Main Event Jey" then climbed to the top of a pod and dove off, only to hit Bryan's knees. Bryan hit a Running Knee for the win.