Best WWE Moments Returns to the ESPYS for 2021 Ceremony

ESPN announced the award categories and nominations for the 2021 ESPY Awards on Wednesday and confirmed that WWE will once again take part in the ceremony with the Best WWE Moment award. The promotion became part of the ceremony back in 2019 with Roman Reigns taking home the first award for making his triumphant comeback from his battle with leukemia. WWE announced via a press release, "The Best WWE Moment category is returning to the ESPYS in 2021, and the WWE Universe will have their say in the winner. The 2021 ESPYS presented by Captial One will take place July 10, 2021 on ABC. Roman Reigns took home the Best WWE Moment Award in 2019 for his inspirational return to Raw after announcing his leukemia was in remission. The Universal Champion is nominated again this year along with 15 other unforgettable moments from the past year."

Sixteen nominations have been made for the category this year, and ESPN has opened a poll where fans can vote in order to narrow down the possible winners. The voting matchups, which you can take part in here, include:

Roman Reigns' return and alignment with Paul Heyman vs. Dominik Mysterio's in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Pat McAfee confronts and punts Adam Cole on NXT vs. Goldberg returns and challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

Keith Lee becomes both the NXT and NXT North American Champion by beating Adam Cole at the Great American Bash vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main event Night One of WrestleMania 37

Edge wins the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot vs. Kevin Owens stuns Logan Paul at WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks beats Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell 2020 vs. Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire at TLC

The Undertaker gives his final farewell at Survivor Series vs. Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship

Bayley betrays Sasha Banks vs. Bad Bunny hits a Canadian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair wins the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble vs. The Miz cashes in Money in the Bank to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Hell in a Cell event, which will serve as the last to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full lineup below: