Top WWE Executive Undergoes Surgery

Bruce Prichard has been a professional wrestling figurehead for decades. The 60-year-old first broke into the business in the Texas wrestling scene, working as a ring announcer, before making his way to New York. Prichard signed with the World Wrestling Federation in 1987 and created a new on-screen persona, Brother Love. As Brother Love, Prichard managed a number of wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. While his on-screen run was limited in the grand scheme of things, Prichard's second stint with Vince McMahon's company saw him work for 16 years under a variety of backstage roles. Prichard spent the bulk of the 2010s in the wrestling world outside of WWE, namely TNA and MLW, but found his way back to sports-entertainment land in 2018.

Bruce Prichard Undergoes Surgery

(Photo: WWE)

Bruce Prichard is recovering from a shoulder operation.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard revealed he recently underwent another shoulder surgery, as his first came in Summer 2022.

"Last time I had a shoulder surgery, it was like I was in, I was out that day. The next day, I was in a meeting. I never ever had the pain like people talk about shoulder surgery," Prichard said (h/t Fightful). "Everybody told me, 'Oh, this will be the worst thing you ever do.' So this time, I was expecting it to be like last time, when I had no pain. This one is like the one where they tell you, 'Oh yeah, this sucks.' Out of all the surgeries that you would want to get, this is why this one is at the bottom of the motherf--king list."

Prichard begins rehabbing his shoulder on December 26th.

Prichard currently serves as the Executive Director of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown, meaning he is one of the top backstage powers involved with the company's on-screen creative and overall storyline direction of the product. Prichard has often been called upon to run either of WWE's flagship shows when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque could not attend. This happened as recently as November 27th, as Triple H was away on other WWE business and left WWE Monday Night Raw in the hands of Prichard.

