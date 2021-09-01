Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard Will Reportedly Produce WWE NXT Going Forward

✖

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will have greater influence over NXT's weekly product in the coming weeks, according to a report from Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "Like anything, anything can change, anything is possible but I talked a while ago about how we're gonna have a new NXT. It's gonna be like the old NXT. I have heard from several people now that when they go back to live shows, this is going to be a Vince McMahon-Bruce Prichard production."

The heavily reported changes to NXT's presentation and overall strategy will reportedly emerge on Sept. 14, when the brand will be going back to live weekly episodes. The logo and theme song for the show were revealed late last week and WWE president Nick Khan discussed the changes in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. What we found — it's part of why we did the tryout yesterday — what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE Superstars, is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars," Khan said.

"In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It's going to have a whole new look, it's going to have a whole new feel — and we believe — because of a lot of the indie wrestlers, if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now. We don't want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great, young talent," he continued.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp followed up Alvarez report by stating NXT talent has not been made aware of this change if it is indeed happening. Neither McMahon nor Prichard, who is the executive director of both Raw and SmackDown, were present at the latest batch of TV tapings.

Shortly after Alvarez's report broke fans responded by making "RIP NXT" trend on Twitter. You can see some of the responses below:

