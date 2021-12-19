While recapping WWE’s In Your House 12: It’s Time on his Something to Wrestle With podcast this week, Raw and SmackDown’s executive director Bruce Prichard got on the subject of WWE attempting to purchase Lucha Libre AAA, one of the top Lucha libre promotions in Mexico. The subject was brought up because Pierroth and Cibernetico were both spotted at ringside, giving the first hint that WWE and AAA were working together. Prichard said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), “We were trying to buy AAA. One day we need to do a whole AAA experience. This was after their heyday. When they were in their heyday with Konnan, Eddie (Guerrero), Art (Barr), La Parka and all those guys, the original AAA crew that they had, it was insane. But once you get into it, and once you get into their business, working with them was an absolute nightmare.”

The story of WWE’s attempt to buy the company has been recapped a few times, most notably by Mexican wrestling legend Konnan on his podcast. According to him, Carl Demarco (then the WWE president of global business development) approached the promotion’s owners about buying a controlling share of the company. Konnan said he convinced the owners to decline.

“We had a meeting. I’ve never talked about this,” Konnan said on his podcast nearly a decade ago (h/t Cageside Seats). “We had somebody from WWE actually come and have a meeting with me and Dorian (Roldan), who is the son of the owner. We had a meeting with somebody from WWE and they came and offered to buy AAA. He was really cool. He was like, `We want to buy AAA.’ Dorian was like, `We’re not really for sale, but we’ll listen.’”

“I was like, Dude, do not do that because these (guys), the minute they don’t like something, they’re going to get rid of us…. The minute we do something they don’t like, they’re going to change it, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” he added. “We can’t give them this type of power, which he (Dorian Roldan) understood. He told them we wouldn’t sell that much of the company.”