Fans Call Out WWE for Continuing to Book Ric Flair During the Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE announced on Monday afternoon that both Big Show and Ric Flair will appear on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. This marks the third week in a row that "The Nature Boy" will have appeared inside the Performance Center, and fans are starting to get upset about how WWE has been using him. Given that he's 71 years old and recently went through a potentially fatal health scare combined with the recent breakout of coronavirus within the PC (four WWE employees have confirmed to have COVID-19, though that number could be as high as two dozen), many fans believe WWE is putting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer at serious risk by booking him on the show.

