Fans Call Out WWE for Continuing to Book Ric Flair During the Coronavirus Pandemic
WWE announced on Monday afternoon that both Big Show and Ric Flair will appear on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. This marks the third week in a row that "The Nature Boy" will have appeared inside the Performance Center, and fans are starting to get upset about how WWE has been using him. Given that he's 71 years old and recently went through a potentially fatal health scare combined with the recent breakout of coronavirus within the PC (four WWE employees have confirmed to have COVID-19, though that number could be as high as two dozen), many fans believe WWE is putting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer at serious risk by booking him on the show.
How do you feel about WWE booking Flair once again? Let us know in the comments, and check out some of the reactions in the list below!
👀 👀 👀 👀 #WWERaw @WWETheBigShow @RicFlairNatrBoy https://t.co/634piPtu1Y— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2020
Please
prevnext
For fucks sake leave Ric at home https://t.co/WiFaHl3Cw3— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 29, 2020
Lord We Hope Not
prevnext
Ya'll are gonna kill Ric Flair— Hunter Bishop (@TheHunterBishop) June 29, 2020
Woo Via Satellite
prevnext
Ric Flair better be via satellite tonight or they are really trying to make sure the Nature Boy doesn't WOO anymore. #WWERaw— Captain Ferg (@CaptainFerg) June 29, 2020
"I am in NO MOOD!"
June 29, 2020prevnext
Somebody Has To
prevnext
Y’all gotta take care of Ric even if he won’t. Come on.— Wiggler (@DcalebX) June 29, 2020
ALL CAPS
prevnext
Hey assholes! STOP BOOKING RIC FLAIR! https://t.co/UWbseX1lBE— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) June 29, 2020
Say It Again
prev
i've said it once i'll say it again
STOP BRINGING IN RIC FLAIR. HE'S HIGH RISK. pic.twitter.com/u34hMTbzuT— alex ♡ (@fourhorsewcmen) June 29, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.