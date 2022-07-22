WWE Fans Celebrate Triple H's Return To EVP, Talent Relations

Following a health scare this past fall, Triple H has slowly begun returning to work. The Game spoke with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN in March to officially announce his retirement from in-ring competition, and would appear at WWE WrestleMania 38 a few weeks later to symbolically leave his boots in the ring. Last month, Triple H spoke to the WWE Performance Center, where he reportedly stated that "he's back." Now, the former WWE Champion has made it official. WWE put out a statement earlier today announcing that Paul "Triple H" Levesque has resumed his duties as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

While it remains to be seen what this means for NXT, fans are ecstatic about Triple H's return regardless. Check out some of the best reactions below!