WWE Fans Celebrate Triple H's Return To EVP, Talent Relations
Following a health scare this past fall, Triple H has slowly begun returning to work. The Game spoke with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN in March to officially announce his retirement from in-ring competition, and would appear at WWE WrestleMania 38 a few weeks later to symbolically leave his boots in the ring. Last month, Triple H spoke to the WWE Performance Center, where he reportedly stated that "he's back." Now, the former WWE Champion has made it official. WWE put out a statement earlier today announcing that Paul "Triple H" Levesque has resumed his duties as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.
While it remains to be seen what this means for NXT, fans are ecstatic about Triple H's return regardless. Check out some of the best reactions below!
It's Time
Time to play the game! pic.twitter.com/0MVWRu5nzG— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) July 22, 2022
Familiar Face Shares Excitement
Welcome back!— Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) July 22, 2022
W
Point Pose
This post gets ALL the points! 👈🏼👉🏼👆🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HQE7r6Fuii— Above The Ring (@AboveTheRing) July 22, 2022
Prayers Answered
No more Johnny Ace pic.twitter.com/9uBxTqYmaS— J.L Rogue ☻ (@JL_Rogue) July 22, 2022
First Orders of Business
First steps,have Roman actually defend title on tv and 2nd have him drop title to Riddle on a major show.— #1RandyOrtonSource (@BaltOs1Fan) July 22, 2022
Restore The Old Ways?
BRING BACK THE BLACK AND GOLD BRAND PLEASE!! 😭— Sl¡PKnoT (Brusierweight_King) (@Fiendish_King_) July 22, 2022
New Name
Tears Of Joy
OMGGG YESSSSS 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Cm05tYUCUx— 𝕷𝖊𝖜 (𝓛𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓭𝓸𝓢𝓩𝓝) (@LegadoSZN) July 22, 2022
First Suggestion
First job: Call Sasha and getting things squared.— Revan The Legend (@RevanTheLegend) July 22, 2022