WWE Fans Aren't Happy With Kevin Owens' Championship Drought

Back on the June 25, 2017 episode of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens dropped the United States Championship to AJ Styles a mere two days after beating "The Phenomenal One" to begin his third reign at the Battleground pay-per-view. The loss seemed fairly harmless at the time — Owens and Styles had traded the title back and forth throughout that summer and the Canadian star had already won six titles since arriving on the main roster two years earlier. But, as Reddit user u/emanuelp24 pointed out on the Squared Circle Subreddit on Wednesday, he hasn't won any championships since.

It's not like KO hasn't been given opportunities. According to Cagematch he's been in 19 title matches on television and pay-per-views since then (dozens more if you count house shows). In the last year alone he failed to win both the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship from Apollo Crews and lost three straight Universal Championship matches against Roman Roman Reigns.

"I know Kevin Owens has a good spot on the card, but I can't help but feel like he could have been a bigger deal," one fan wrote. "He looks like a legit tough guy/brawler, he's one of the top ten promos in the company, and his in-ring psychology makes him stand out from others working the WWE sports entertainment style."

"Damn! That long?! He needs the Intercontinental Championship," wrote another.

"The guy deserves better TBH. Yes he's always a 'top' guy, but the fact he hasn't held a title in 4 years is disgusting. He's legitimately one of the best promos in the company, he's fantastic in the ring, he's clearly a likeable guy and never rubs people the wrong way," wrote yet another. "What is their problem with pushing him as a champion? He absolutely is the kind of guy who could carry a belt easily in a long run."

Owens made it onto the WrestleMania 37 card last month, taking on his old rival Sami Zayn.

How do you feel about Owens' title drought? Has it hurt him as a character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

