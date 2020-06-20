WWE Fans Are Loving Sonya Deville's Slick Suit and Fire SmackDown Promo

✖

WWE SmackDown was full of interesting moments tonight, but few could rise above Sonya Deville's surprise appearance during Mandy Rose's segment of Miz TV. The spotlight was supposed to be on Rose but ended up squarely on Deville, both for her all-black suit and tie and for an impassioned promo that ended with her decking Rose. Fans couldn't stop talking about Deville and the segment, and many were calling for Deville to get a shot at Championship gold once all was said and done.

Deville shocked Rose when she came out, and quickly asked her some difficult questions. When Rose pushed back, Deville said she was going to break apart Rose and everything that makes her the shining star in WWE piece by piece.

That's when things broke down into chaos, and Deville was quick to retaliate, knocking Rose down and making her presence felt with a fire promo that left fans asking when her title shot is coming.

"Sonya has been constantly getting better week after week. She’s honestly been a highlight for #SmackDown. #SmackDownOnFox #FridayNightSmackDown"

"Sonya Deville deserves an opportunity pass it on #SmackDown"

"Sonya in a suit..... #BDE #DaddyDeville #SmackDown Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes"

"Two things 1. @SonyaDevilleWWE was serving ALL THE GAYS WITH THAT OUTFIT ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

2. She absolutely murdered Mandy on the mic!! #Smackdown"

"Sonya Deville needs a belt around her waist. #SmackDown"

You can find the official description of tonight's episode of SmackDown below.

"Bray Wyatt ends his silence, AJ Styles ushers in his Intercontinental Championship reign, and Mandy Rose joins "Miz TV."

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

Bray Wyatt and Firefly Fun House Return

AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship Presentation

Mandy Rose on Miz TV

Matt Riddle Makes His SmackDown Debut

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.