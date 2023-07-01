WWE Fans Thrilled With Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank

The main event of WWE's Money in the Bank was the anticipated Bloodline Civil War, and it more than delivered. The Usos looked to knock Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman down a notch while also overcoming the person that they've felt manipulated by over the past two years. Meanwhile Reigns and Sikoa were looking to show why The Usos made the worst decision of their careers. It would end up being The Usos with the last laugh though, as Jey pinned Roman for the first time in 3 and a half years, and fans were absolutely thrilled with the match and its result. You can find the reactions on the next slide.

At one point it looked as if Reigns and Sikoa would win in the most demoralizing way possible, as Sikoa stacked Jimmy on top of Jey so Reigns could pin them both. Then they both kicked out, and the crowd erupted. It also caused severe issues for Reigns, who looked stunned and wasn't even able to really get back on track until Sikoa got him moving again.

Then it looked as if Reigns would still win, but Jimmy was able to break the guillotine and then evaded Sikoa, who ended up slamming through a table. Things really swung The Usos' way when Jey kicked out of a pin but gave Reigns a low blow at the same time, just like Reigns had done in the past. The Usos hit Reigns with the finisher and Jey got the pin and the win, and the crowd once again lost their minds. Jey and Jimmy hugged and Reigns rolled out of the ring and sat on the side looking dejected, while Sikoa was still recovering on the other side of the ring.

Now the attention turns towards both parties in what they'll do next. The Usos have pinned Reigns, but The Bloodline still goes on thanks to Reigns and Sikoa. At numerous times though over the past week that alliance has been tested, even in this match, as Sikoa seems to be losing faith in Reigns and disliking being just the enforcer.

As for Reigns, he won't be able to sit long and regroup, as someone is always coming after that Undisputed WWE Championship, and now Damian Priest has the Money in the Bank briefcase too. Plus, will Jey try and take Roman's Title next? We'll just have to wait and see. You can find the full card and updated results for tonight's Money in the Bank premium live event below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Gunther def. Riddle

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY def. Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

What did you think of Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!