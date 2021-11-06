Former WWE Star Angelo Mosca Dies at Age 84

Former WWE and Canadian Football League star Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 years old. Mosca was diagnosed with early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2015, and after a long battle, Mosca’s wife Helen revealed the sad news of Mosca’s death today in a post on Facebook (via PWInsider). Mosca passed away this morning, and Helen said more details will be shared when arrangements have been made. You can read Helen’s full statement below, and we send our thoughts to Mosca’s family and friends through this difficult time.

Helen wrote “It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”

Mosca was born in Massachusetts and played in the CFL before he ever hopped into a wrestling ring. He would play for the CFL until 1972 when he met wrestling promoter, Eddie Quinn. Quinn recruited him for Maple Leaf Wrestling, and he start his ring career as a monster heel with sleeper finisher. He would have memorable matches against Nick Bockwinkel and Harley Race while he was there, and then he would work for Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling before heading to the WWF.

Mosca would have memorable matches against Pat Patterson before moving into a commentator role for a while. He would ultimately leave WWF in 1985. He would then work with NWA events for a bit before mostly retiring from wrestling, though he would attend signings here and there. He also had a memorable appearance on Dr. Phil after an altercation with Joe Kapp, who was a former rival of Mosca’s during his CFL days.

Our thoughts are with Mosca’s family and friends.