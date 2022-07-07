Seven WWE Superstars Who Could Become Grand Slam Champions With Just One More Title Win

Becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE is one of the toughest accomplishments a pro wrestler can achieve. In order to make the current list, a male wrestler has to win the WWE or Universal Championship, the United States and Intercontinental Championships and at least one of the tag team championships. Meanwhile, the list for the Women's Division requires you to win the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women's Championships and the women's tag titles, even though those are currently stuck in limbo. Nineteen wrestlers are currently on the list in its current format, but many of WWE's top stars are just one title win away from earning their spot as well. Below are the names of seven wrestlers who are just one win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Who do you think makes the list first? Tell us your pick down in the comments!

1. John Cena It seems impossible that, given everything John Cena has accomplished in the past 20 years, he still isn't technically a Grand Slam Champion. Between his reigns as WWE, World Heavyweight, United States and Tag Team Champion, Cena has 25 championship reigns to his name. But he still needs the Intercontinental Championship in order to make the prestigious list. Luckily for him, it seems like current IC Champion Gunther is up for the challenge.

Big E Big E finally made his way into WWE's main event scene last year when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley in order to become WWE Champion. But if he wants to join Kofi Kingston on the Grand Slam Champions list, he'll need to win the United States Championship once he comes back from his recent neck injury. Ironically, that title is also currently held by Lashley.

Kevin Owens Kevin Owens has built up a Hall of Fame resume in his seven years on WWE's main roster. But almost all of his accomplishments have come as a singles wrestler. He has challenged for at least one of WWE's tag team championships on WWE programming on four separate occasions with four different tag partners — Chris Jericho, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins — but has always come up short. Perhaps he and Ezekiel could somehow join forces?

Rhea Ripley Ripley should technically already be considered a Grand Slam Champion given she's won the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships along with the Raw women's title and the women's tag titles, but that UK reign doesn't count under the current format. All she needs is a run as SmackDown Women's Champion, but given her placement on Raw that might take a while.

Sheamus "The Celtic Warrior" has openly stated in interviews that he wants the Intercontinental Championship just once in order to complete his grand slam. He's on the right brand and has the backup in the Brawling Brutes, now it's just a matter of WWE wanting to book him across from Gunther.

Finn Balor Now that he's in The Judgement Day, Balor finally has a tag team partner in Damian Priest who can help him finally win a tag team championship. Unfortunately, "The Prince" might have to wait until after The Usos loosen their death grip over the tag team championships for it to happen.