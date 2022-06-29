John Cena Has Another Potential Championship Match Lined Up for His WWE Return

John Cena appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw and had a backstage encounter with Theory, the reigning United States Champion. Theory has been openly campaigning for a title match with Cena at SummerSlam next month, but the 16-time world champion (and five-time US Champion) later said he didn't know when he'd be back in the ring due to his busy acting schedule. Another idea then started floating around Twitter as fans pitched the idea of Cena challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

The IC title is the only major championship Cena never held while with the company and has prevented him from officially becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Gunther's claim that no American would ever hold the title again would also play into a storyline as Cena is often booked to defend American patriotism. @WWEonFox uploaded a photoshopped image of Cena wearing the current version of the Intercontinental Championship, prompting Gunther to retweet it while writing, "Ready!"

Should Cena feud with Theory over the US Championship? Or would Gunther be a more intriguing opponent? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Theory gave an interview with the New York Post earlier this month and talked about the advice Cena has been providing him behind the scenes — "It just depends what we're talking about. Typically it's work-related and how can you improve this or what looks better to you here. Honestly man, not even advice he's given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole 'Never give up' [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point. And I think a lot of people that see me as the 24-year-old United States champion, the youngest in WWE history, and how I've gotten here so far is that mindset, that never-give-up attitude. That's something that's been an inspiration to me and that's definitely somebody that's a big influence on me and helps me guide my way."

"It kind of just blows my mind. It's so wild. I don't want to say I didn't expect it because I've always had the motivation and the drive and the determination to be here. But to actually think like, 'Oh whoa, I can actually get some advice from John Cena' is just mind-blowing. When you think, who's your ultimate inspiration in life, whether it's a baseball player, a football player, a WWE superstar, and to finally meet them and be able to conversate with them about work and how to get better and get to that next level, it's wild," he added.