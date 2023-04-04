WWE: Here's How Brock Lesnar Feels About a Match With Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther was a heavily rumored match for this year's WrestleMania 39 event, but Lesnar wound up working a quick match with Omos while "The Ring General" defended his Intercontinental Championship against both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in an excellent triple threat bout. And while Gunther was asked about wrestling "The Beast" in numerous interviews leading up to the show, Lesnar didn't get to give his side of the story until he spoke with Daniel Cormier after the event.

"I do (want the match)" Lesnar said. "I don't really care... it was just proposed, and I don't know if I don't make the calls around here. It's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I like the challenge, and I like the matchup."

A match with Gunther could also potentially give Lesnar a run as Intercontinental Championship, a title he's never held in his legendary WWE career — "We all want to be a champion, but I don't think at this point in my career that I really need it. I would like another opportunity at it. If things worked out that way, yeah. But things are crazy in this business."

"That's a matchup I definitely want to have at some point in my career," Gunther said on After The Bell following a face-to-face confrontation with Lesnar during this year's Royal Rumble. "Obviously, there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online, but sometimes what is the thing online doesn't translate to the live reaction. So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now because that was just the real life confirmation that it makes sense, that people are up for this. I was really happy with how everything went down. I said that before like people portrayed me as some sort of end boss character sometimes. If I have one end boss, I think Brock is the one. So let's see If everything aligns at some point and it's just gonna happen."

