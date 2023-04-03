WrestleMania 39: Big E's Famous "Big Meaty Men" Quote Trends After Gunther's Intercontinental Championship Defense
The battle for the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre was a match of WrestleMania contender, delivering the brutal and physical battle that fans hoped for. It was a pure brawl, with massive chops and a host of huge moves knocking all three meant senseless at times. The match definitely got people talking, but it also managed to make an old quote from New Day's Big E go viral. During an episode of New Day's Feel the Power podcast, Big E was talking about the best kind of matches, he says he wants the Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat. A classic was born, and now fans can't stop talking about the quote after that amazing match. You can check those out on the next slide.
As he laughs, Big E says, "You put on your five-star matches. You want your 30-minute classics. Not me (laughs). Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat!". Everyone can't stop laughing as he says this, and Big E celebrated the famous quote with a new post today.
What would’ve made this match with big e on commentary cause he loves big meaty men slapping meat 😂 #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/a5vzvhNBTq— thep1loso🤘🏻 (@thep1loso) April 3, 2023
The new post had a GIF of steak being cut, and everyone knew what he was referring to. That caused a host of reactions to come flying in, and they all quoted him and said they thought of him when this match was happening. Some also said that they wished E would have been on commentary during the match, and it's hard to argue with that. You can check out some of the reactions flying in on the next slide.
Match of the Year
prevnext
I was literally thinking of you and loving some big meaty men slapping meat lol. Probably match of the year.— Paul (@PeeDeeJay3) April 3, 2023
Worth Every Second
prevnext
Nothing but big meaty men slapping meat, and it was worth every second. Seamus will get that grand slam someday, be it from being the one to actually beat Gunther later in the year, or even beating Drew for it.
But for now: Gunther retains in one incredible match.#WrestleMania— Potato Tomato (@ZXN787) April 3, 2023
Tears of Joy
prevnext
Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat...Somewhere Big E is crying tears of joy.— Kristina (@Cheetara1986) April 3, 2023
The Best
prevnext
Big meaty men slapping meat! @DMcIntyreWWE is just the best pic.twitter.com/kGbpmtkhEW— Casey (@Casey_Owen) April 3, 2023
Epic Battle
prevnext
Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Shamus— Iker Pelcastre (@IkerPelcastre) April 3, 2023
BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT pic.twitter.com/RzrUYbfA0W
All I Could Hear
prevnext
Would've loved you at the booth for that one – all I could hear was you yelling about big meaty men slapping meat— Totally Annabelle (@TotesAnnabelle) April 3, 2023
The Best Matches
prevnext
best matches are BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT— Doc Uce Lee 🇰🇷 (@B_Lee253) April 3, 2023
Banger Alert
prevnext
BANGER ALERT❗❗❗
BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT 🥩🥩🥩 https://t.co/OMTBzf4Vkp— all-in bay bay parody something (@kuyaalleennn) April 3, 2023