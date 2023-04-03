WrestleMania 39: Big E's Famous "Big Meaty Men" Quote Trends After Gunther's Intercontinental Championship Defense

By Matthew Aguilar

The battle for the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre was a match of WrestleMania contender, delivering the brutal and physical battle that fans hoped for. It was a pure brawl, with massive chops and a host of huge moves knocking all three meant senseless at times. The match definitely got people talking, but it also managed to make an old quote from New Day's Big E go viral. During an episode of New Day's Feel the Power podcast, Big E was talking about the best kind of matches, he says he wants the Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat. A classic was born, and now fans can't stop talking about the quote after that amazing match. You can check those out on the next slide.

As he laughs, Big E says, "You put on your five-star matches. You want your 30-minute classics. Not me (laughs). Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat!". Everyone can't stop laughing as he says this, and Big E celebrated the famous quote with a new post today.

The new post had a GIF of steak being cut, and everyone knew what he was referring to. That caused a host of reactions to come flying in, and they all quoted him and said they thought of him when this match was happening. Some also said that they wished E would have been on commentary during the match, and it's hard to argue with that. You can check out some of the reactions flying in on the next slide.

