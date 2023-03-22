WWE Hall of Famer Set to Cross Over with Chicago P.D.

Wrestling fans who tune into NBC's Chicago P.D. tonight will get to see a WWE Hall of Famer in action. That Hall of Famer is none other than Sharmell Huffman, and she announced that she will be part of tonight's episode on social media. Huffman wrote, "From Queen of the #WWE ring to Queen of the courtroom, don't miss me on #ChicagoPD tonight on @nbc at 10/9c!" She doesn't mention what role she will be playing, but she does mention the courtroom, so perhaps she will be playing a Judge, a lawyer, or an officer. We'll have to wait and see, but the good news is you don't have to wait long, as the new episode premieres tonight at 10 PM EST and 9 PM CST. You can find her post below.

Huffman, who is better known to WWE fans as Queen Sharmell, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the 2022 class. Sharmell made waves in WCW under the name of Storm and later Paisley, and she was also a member of the famous Nitro Girls. She would eventually sign with WWE and become a member of the Suicide Blondes, but then she would start to accompany her husband Booker T, and the two would create some amazing and memorable moments, especially regarding Booker's King of the Ring win.

Sharmell would help him win matches and make sure he could continue his reign, and she would also play a part in Booker T's huge win at The Great American Bash, where he defeated Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship. Sharmell was inducted alongside The Undertaker and Vader.

Sharmell also runs a wrestling school with Booker T called Reality of Wrestling, and their students include current WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. During a previous interview, ComicBook had the chance to speak to them all about the school, the passion behind it, and their mission.

"The wrestling the school of course, for me, it was something that I wanted to start just to give young people a half of a chance at getting into the business," Booker said. "But on the other hand, the wrestling school for me is not 100% about wrestling. Wrestling is the tool for me to actually be able to work with young people and guide them, aspire them to be the best they possibly can be in whatever that is. 9 times out of 10 it's probably not going to be professional wrestling, but if they can be positive, good citizens, pay their taxes, take care of their kids, I've done my job. You know, if they go on to be professional wrestlers and live that dream, like I did and go all around the world, I'm going to be the first one to support them as well as put a word in for them and say, you need to take a look at this kid right here."

"That's what Reality of Wrestling has been about since day one," Booker said. "It's been about making sure young people that want to be a part of something, man, this is it right here. It's all-inclusive. Nobody is excluded when they come into Reality of Wrestling."

"Absolutely. With Booker and I, and Reality of Wrestling, one of the most important things is us being able to mentor," Huffman said. "Mentor these young people and hopefully motivate them to do great things in life, but to just be good, positive, productive citizens, so that what they're giving to us. So it's not just a business for us, it's a family."