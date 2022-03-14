WWE Announces Sharmell for Hall of Fame 2022

Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2022. First reported by Complex.com, Sharmell’s induction will take place during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. Fans in the U.S. will be able to tune into the event exclusively on Peacock, and the WWE Network everywhere else. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will be slightly different, with both the Hall of Fame and Friday Night SmackDown taking place on the same night in the same arena, for only one price.

“While she may be a former Miss Black America, winning 1991 Miss Black America Pageant at age 20, Sharmell was never just another pretty face. Behind that beauty stood an extremely cunning mind, and Sharmell was not afraid to do whatever it took to help her husband, Booker T, succeed in the squared circle and achieve success of her own,” the WWE.com bio reads.

https://twitter.com/wwe/status/1503374973670465536?s=12

WCW is where Sharmell first made a name for herself, using the ring names of Storm and then Paisley. She was a member of The Nitro Girls dance group that would compete during the weekly Monday wrestling program. She later stepped into the ring to become an active competitor.

Sharmell would later sign with WWE and began her OVW training in 2001, where she wore a blonde wig as a member of The Suicide Blondes under the ring name of Sister Sharmell. Along with being an interviewer, Sharmell became a household name after accompanying her husband Booker T to the ring after he won the 2006 King of the Ring. Donning the moniker King Booker, Queen Sharmell helped her husband win several matches and became someone who every wrestler had to keep an eye on outside the ring.

One of the highlights from King Booker and Queen Sharmell’s rein was when Booker defeated Rey Mysterio at The Great American Bash for the World Championship. The duo would cut promos using fake English accents, drawing boos from every arena they performed in.

Sharmell joins Undertaker and Vader in the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The Deadman was the first name announced for the event and will be inducted by Vince McMahon. During the Last Ride documentary, Undertaker spoke of his retirement, even though he did leave the door open for a potential return.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level,” Undertaker explained. “I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

