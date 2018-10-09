WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Released From Jail

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, real name Tammy Lynn Sytch, was released from prison on Tuesday after spending eight months in jail.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports via a source at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department in Pennsylvania that Sytch was released via parole.

Sytch has run into a number of legal problems in the past and was arrested yet again back in March for getting charged with her fourth and fifth DUI in January and February, the latter of which also involved leaving the scene of an accident.

She was originally incarcerated in Monmouth County, New Jersey, but was extradited to Pennsylvania due to her breaking her probation for multiple parole violations.

Sytch made her pro wrestling debut in the Smoky Mountain Wrestling promotion in 1992 alongside her boyfriend Chris Candido. In 1994 she signed with the WWF and worked primarily as a manger and on-air personality, working shows such as LiveWire and Shotgun Saturday Night while managing Faarooq, The Bodydonnas and Legion of Doom 2000. After leaving the in 1998, Sytch went on to appear in ECW and WCW from 1998-2000.

Known as the “first” diva of WWE, Sytch made sporadic appearances for the WWE over the next few years including Raw’s 15th Anniversary special and the 25-Diva battle royal at WrestleMania XXV. She was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2011, and her legal troubles began shortly after.

In 2012 she was arrested five times in the span of four weeks. In 2013 WWE pulled her from the Former talent Rehabilitation Program after she publicly criticized the program in an interview.

Back in 2017 there were reports that Sytch was romantically involved with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. She emphatically denied those reports in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

“I was on Facebook and I just clicked onto my messenger just to see if I had any important messages and somebody sent me a link to the post supposedly made by me. And I read it and I went, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me!’ So I clicked on the profile that the post was written on and it doesn’t even appear for me on my Facebook page, so whoever created this fake profile of me blocked me, so I couldn’t even go on there and report them,” she explained at the time.

“I haven’t been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room,” she added. “And back then, it was a very cordial, ‘hello, how are you, nice to see you’ relationship. That’s pretty much it. I’ve never done anything [sexual] with the man,” she added. “I was never interested in doing anything with him because, first of all, I was never attracted to him before [and] secondly, since his [nude] pictures have leaked on the internet, I’m definitely not looking into that, but that’s a-whole-nother story!”