WWE: Bianca Belair Beats Bayley in Brutal Match at Hell in a Cell

Tonight's Hell in a Cell kicked off with Bayley and Bianca Belair, and the two immediately started trading verbal shots at each other. That was broken up by Belair, who picked up Bayley twice and slammed her down both times, causing Bayley to head outside of the ring to regroup. Then we had Belair surprised by Bayley with a maneuver by the ropes, which allowed Bayley to grab two chairs. Belair managed to quickly get one chair out of the ring but couldn't get the second one, though she did evade the chair shot for a quick back and forth.

Bayley went at her with the chair again but Belair got the better of the exchange and dropkicked Bayley with the chair. She then got Bayley up on the turnbuckle, but Bayley got some distance with a punch, though it didn't connect, as Belair flipped off the turnbuckle and down to the mat before sprinting up again.

Unfortunately Bayley broke things up and threw Belair into the post shoulder first, and then kicked her arm against the post. She then threw her into the other corner and worked more on the shoulder, and then went to work on it again and even threw in some joint manipulation on the same hand.

Bayley attacked the arm again and then went for the steel steps, pulling them into the ring. Bayley grabbed Belair's ponytail and put it. on the steps, stepping on the braid. Belair pulled it free and when Bayley went to grab it back Belair moved away, sending Bayley right onto the steps with her tailbone.

A quick pin attempt didn't get the win, and Bayley then went to tie the braid around the bottom rope. Belair went to untie it but Bayley charged after her, though Belair tripped her with the braid and sent her into the steel steps. Belair then threw the steps over the top rope to the ground, but Bayley dodged it. Belair then shoved Bayley's face into the side of the cage, and to get free Bayley bit down on Belair's arm hard.

Bayley then attacked Belair's arm again before grabbing a Kendo stick and hitting her with it. She then slammed Belair into the cell, taunting Belair with "you wanted this". Bayley then pulled out the doubled-up Kendo stick, sticking it between the ring and the side of the cell. She double stacked them, but Belair evaded them and chased Bayley through the ring. She caught up to her and slammed Bayley back first into the Kendo sticks and went for a pin in the ring, but Bayley kicked out.

Belair then grabbed a chair and slammed it against Baley's back, sending her into the corner, but when she charged at her Bayley dropkicked the chair into Belair's face. Bayley then took the hurt arm and pulled it through the chair, wrenching it around and doing even more damage to it.

Bayley then sat in the chair and tied Belair's braid to the bottom of it, and then pulled it so that she could kick Belair in the face. Bayley charged at her but she hit her knee against the chair. She then clipped Bayley around the knee and tied Bayley's hand with her braid, using it to keep her close and hit her with suplexes and clotheslines. She then hit her with a Kendo stick several times and then whipped Bayley into the cell wall.

Bayley then pulled at the door and begged the referee to let her out, but Belair then came and kicked her face-first into the wall and then slammed her head into it two more times.

Bayley then shocked Belair by pulling out a ladder from under the ring and hitting her with it. She then pulled the ladder into the ring but Belair caught the other end of it and they tried to get leverage. Bayley sidestepped it and Belair went forward, sending the ladder into the corner and allowing Bayley to slam Belair against it. Bayley then put Belair between the ladder and slammed it on top of her.

Innovative Ladder Spot for the Bianca/Bayley finish pic.twitter.com/CypeRV0EMp — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 21, 2021

Belair then got free and went for a big move from the top turnbuckle but Bayley dodged it, but she ended up on top of the ladder, and Belair then landed on top of her to do some serious damage. Belair then hit the KOD on Bayley on top of the ladder and that was enough to get the win.

Here's the full card for WWE's Hell in a Cell:

Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

