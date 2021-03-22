WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix Official Trailer Released

✖

A new installment in the WWE Icons documentary series hits the WWE Network and Peacock this Sunday, this time centered around WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix. The official trailer for the episode was released on Monday, which you can see above.

The official synopsis for the episode reads, "WWE Network Documentaries will debut the second episode of 'WWE Icons' that tells the story of Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Growing up in upstate New York, Beth broke down barriers by becoming the first female wrestler on her high school's wrestling team. Despite the heartbreak of injury & rejection, Beth persevered to become a WWE Superstar. Now, as she balances being a mother of two and an NXT announcer, Beth Phoenix has become a role model."

The trailer recaps Phoenix's journey from loving pro wrestling as a child to her amateur wrestling career in high school to her years spent training in Ohio Valley Wrestling before finally arriving on WWE television.

Phoenix first arrived on Monday Night Raw in 2006 as part of the ongoing storyline between Trish Stratus and Mickie James. Unfortunately, a fractured mandible injury set her back, and it wasn't until July 2007 that she was able to fully emerge as "The Glamazon." She'd wrestle full-time for WWE until 2012, capturing the Women's Championship three times for a combined 367 Days and the Divas Championship once.

Recognized as a pillar of the Women's Division, Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017. She now works full-time as a color commentator for the NXT Brand.

WWE Icons premiered on Jan. 31, with its first episode focused on former WWF Champion Yokozuna. Future episodes will center around Rob Van Dam, Lex Luger and Davey Boy Smith.