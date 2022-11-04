Jake Paul Set For WWE Debut

The Tribal Chief is not the only one with a bloodline. Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul came face to face once again at a press conference in Saudi Arabia. Like their previous presser, nothing got physical, but both men traded verbal barbs. Logan doubled down on calling his shot, promising that he's going to hit that "one lucky shot" and take Roman down. He then acknowledged that he has an uphill battle with the Usos and Solo Sikoa in Roman's corner, which prompted him to bring out his back up.

Fresh off his boxing victory over Anderson "The Spider" Silva, Jake Paul hit the stage to praise his brother.

"My brother's about to get this W tomorrow. My brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns, just like they said I wouldn't beat Anderson Silva," Jake said. "And guess what Paul Heyman? You said it first. Remember when you lied to the WWE fans and said that Anderson would knock me out? I exterminated the spider, and that's what my brother's going to do tomorrow against Roman Reigns."

(Photo: WWE)

The Problem Child then provoked Roman into taking the fight to him, to which Heyman emphasized that the Tribal Chief only does his business in the ring. The Bloodline walked off the stage as Logan booed all five men.

This was Jake's first official WWE appearance. He previously showed up in a WWE YouTube video, which featured Sami Zayn interrupting a sparring session between himself and Logan in April 2021. His immediate wrestling future comes at WWE Crown Jewel, as he is set to be in Logan's corner for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

As for possibly stepping in the ring, Logan believes that Jake wrestling is a matter of when, not if.

"Truthfully, I think it's an inevitable. I'm biased but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting," Logan said in a previous interview. "At least for me personally, it is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as a consumer. And if I were watching two brothers take over — and I use that word intentionally — take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. I think Jake's crossover into the WWE is inevitable."

WWE Crown Jewel goes down this Saturday, November 5th.