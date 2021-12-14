WWE: New Report Shoots Down Conspiracy Theory Regarding Jeff Hardy’s Release

Jeff Hardy was suddenly released from the WWE on Dec. 9, days after he was pulled from the road following a bizarre scene at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy has yet to officially comment on the situation, though a conspiracy theory has already emerged on social media that he somehow deliberately got himself fired. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful put an end to that theory on Monday night, writing on Twitter, “It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to — Jeff Hardy wasn’t trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn’t ‘working to get out of his deal.’ The exact phrase I was given was that it was an ‘absurd take.’”

Jeff made his first appearance since his firing on Matt Hardy’s Twitch channel on Monday night. Matt then explained on his stream that WWE “may have jumped the gun” in letting the former WWE Champion go and that the drug test he took just before his departure is expected to come back clean. Hardy was arrested twice in 2019 for alcohol-related incidents and asked WWE to send him to rehab. Matt confirmed Jeff denied WWE’s offer to send him to rehab following the Edinburg show as he felt it was unnecessary.

“What I am saying is Jeff is in the best place I’ve seen him in a very long time,” Matt said. “As far as the details of what went down on that evening and in that match, I’ve talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said and that’s Jeff’s story to share. And he told me he will, when he’s ready to.”

“But before anyone rushes to judgment, obviously they drug tested him after all this stuff, wait until you hear the results of that and when that comes back clean then hopefully people will feel better about it,” he continued. “Because I feel very good about Jeff, I feel confident about Jeff. And WWE, I understand their stance too. They felt like they were backed into a corner because of his history. Even though they may have jumped the gun with this a little bit, they made a decision and it is what it is. Jeff did say he wasn’t going to go to rehabilitation because he didn’t feel he needed to. And I don’t think he did either. That’s the honest to God truth.”