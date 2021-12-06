News broke late Sunday night via PWInsider that Jeff Hardy had been sent home from WWE’s latest tour. Hardy wrestled in a six-man tag match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods while challenging The Bloodline in Edinburg, TX, and video of that match has since emerged with Hardy leaving through the crowd before the bout was over. He was booked for another live event in Corpus Christi on Sunday but was replaced by Rey Mysterio. There’s no word yet on Hardy’s condition, though Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp described Hardy as having a “rough night” on Saturday.

Hardy has been back with the WWE since 2017, working mostly as a tag team and midcard wrestler. Hardy spent a good chunk of 2019 out of action while recovering from an injury and was also arrested twice during his hiatus. Following that second request, he asked the WWE to send him to rehab. Upon his return, Hardy stated in interviews that he felt like his current WWE run was his “last chance.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those asking, this is the full video of Jeff Hardy last night #wwe #jeffhardy pic.twitter.com/yZdYiUGIbb — That Fight Guy (@Rymont14) December 6, 2021

“When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment,” Hardy told Corey Graves on After The Bell last year. “There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,’ but yeah I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it’s just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man,” he continued. “There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I’m never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can’t drink like other people and I’ve surrendered and I’ve just manned up to that, you know and there’s nothing wrong with it.”