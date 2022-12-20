WWE Hall of Famer Stops Home Invasion

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had his home broken into back on Dec. 8. The former Royal Rumble winner quickly apprehended the intruder by holding him at gunpoint with his pistol and waiting for the police to arrive. He eventually realized that the intruder was trying to seek refuge from a different legal matter at a nearby home, and while fearing for his life the intruder tried to enter multiple houses before hopping Duggan's fence and going through the front door in order to hide. Duggan did not press charges, and while recapping the story to Wrestling Inc. he said, "Thank God we didn't shoot him."

Duggan hasn't wrestled a match since 2019 and hasn't appeared on WWE programming in years, but he has managed to stay in the headlines because of various health struggles. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in late 2021, and while it appeared he was initially cancer-free after surgery he had to undergo radiation treatment earlier this year. He announced back in August that the treatments were finally complete.

"Hi, folks, I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We've been having a great time. But reality is here and I'm afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week," Duggan told fans in May.

"For eight weeks I've been coming by and looking at this bell, listening to the other folks come by and ring the bell," he said in a video in August. "Looking forward to it because it's been a long eight weeks, but before I ring the bell I just want to say thank you to the doctors, the nurses, and the technicians that actually saved my life. I want to thank my wife and daughters who stuck with me through all of this. But most of all I want to thank you folks out there that I've been able to share this with and you guys shared your stuff with me. So out of respect I'm not gonna do no big hoooo here, but when we get outside you better believe there's some hooooo-in. But right now after eight weeks here we go tough guy!"