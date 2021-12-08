WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan arrived on social media on Wednesday with great news — he’s officially cancer-free. After being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery back in mid-October, Duggan confirmed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and battling it for several months. Duggan confirmed in mid-November that he was back home, but would need to cancel all of his appearances for the remainder of 2021. He stated in his latest video message, “Hi everybody, I just wanted to share the I just received that my cancer was all encapsulated inside my prostate. They checked my bones, that came out clear, the surrounding tissue came out clear, the lymph nodes came out clear. So, thank God, I’m cancer-free.

“This is my second bout with cancer. Twenty years ago I had kidney cancer, now prostate cancer. Folks, remember, early detection saves lives. Merry Christmas and ho, ho, Hooooo!”

https://twitter.com/OfficialHacksaw/status/1468605030219534338?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Duggan made his pro wrestling debut in 1979 and had runs in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with the WWE. His biggest in-ring accomplishments include winning the first Royal Rumble match in 1988, winning WCW’s TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

