WWE Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over John Cena's Return at Money in the Bank

John Cena officially returned to the WWE on Sunday night, closing out the Money in the Bank pay-per-view by interrupting Universal Champion Roman Reigns following the show's main event. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV in well over a year, as his last match was a loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House cinematic match at WrestleMania 36. The big rumor that has been going around the WWE for the past month has been Cena returning to face "The Tribal Chief" in the main event of SummerSlam next month in Las Vegas. Given how tonight's episode ended, that now seems to be a reality.

Fans exploded with excitement upon seeing Cena back in a ring in front of a live crowd. You can see some of the best reactions to the 16-time world champion's return in the list below!