WWE Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over John Cena's Return at Money in the Bank
John Cena officially returned to the WWE on Sunday night, closing out the Money in the Bank pay-per-view by interrupting Universal Champion Roman Reigns following the show's main event. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV in well over a year, as his last match was a loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House cinematic match at WrestleMania 36. The big rumor that has been going around the WWE for the past month has been Cena returning to face "The Tribal Chief" in the main event of SummerSlam next month in Las Vegas. Given how tonight's episode ended, that now seems to be a reality.
Fans exploded with excitement upon seeing Cena back in a ring in front of a live crowd. You can see some of the best reactions to the 16-time world champion's return in the list below!
🎺🎺🎺 🎺@JohnCena is BACK!!! 🤯 #MITB pic.twitter.com/QsXF8OxDr2— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Happy John
prevnext
Look how happy he looks.
We've missed you, John Cena.#MITB (via @kimberlasskick) pic.twitter.com/rZh52ukxLs— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 19, 2021
Showtime
prevnext
Now, this is big-time #MITB
This is your SummerSlam main event.
The biggest match #WWE could put on right now, with the exception of The Rock
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uXG4EZoH1S— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 19, 2021
Post-Show Promo
prevnext
John Cena promo after #MITB #WWE pic.twitter.com/85htQiu9ui— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 19, 2021
16 Long Months
prevnext
ITS BEEN 16 LONG MONTHS BUT JOHN CENA IS BACK pic.twitter.com/ZATwTmUF2L— Pulkit (@MahaIicia) July 19, 2021
Return to Normalcy
prevnext
John Cena is back in WWE the world officially feels normal now #mitb pic.twitter.com/dUeY9dInum— Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) July 19, 2021
Battle of Generations
prevnext
Now that John Cena is back,
who wants to see this Dream Tag Team match?
👀#SmackDown
(Pic credit to @SuprkickStudios) pic.twitter.com/rNs3BAXDQF— Eddie | fan account (@_Rollins_Utd) July 19, 2021
Legendary Pop
prevnext
The #MITB crowd was READY for John Cena. What a pop. pic.twitter.com/1qCdHC8A1s— El Bravo Grande (@wrestletony) July 19, 2021
Freak Out
prev
REACTION TO JOHN CENA RETURN #JOHNCENA #WWE pic.twitter.com/1S4C4Mw1K7— E-thin (@E_thin852) July 19, 2021