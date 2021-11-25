New Update on Johnny Gargano’s WWE Status

Johnny Gargano might be the next big name from the NXT brand to leave the WWE, but it’s not guaranteed as of yet. Earlier this week the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported that Gargano’s contract was set to expire on Dec. 3, only for the NXT Triple Crown Champion to get booked for a WarGames match the NXT War Games pay-per-view on Dec. 5. Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report that Gargano had signed a one-week extension that would keep him through the pay-per-view, which fans immediately started comparing to when Adam Cole signed his extension earlier in the summer, turned down WWE’s offers for a full-time deal then jumped to All Elite Wrestling weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36.

Meltzer provided another update on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co) — “It is not 100 percent [that] he is leaving by any means. He is considering his options but obviously, he has not signed a contract. They did not offer him a 7-day contract. They want him to sign a multi-year contract and he has not done that and the fact that he has not tells you that he is certainly exploring all options. There’s a lot to think about from his perspective. It’s not as open and shut as some people because to me Adam Cole was open and shut. There was only one decision for Adam Cole to make…Gargano, there’s probably two decisions and I don’t know which way he’s going. If he was leaning strongly towards staying, they probably would have talked him into singing and that has not happened. It’s up in the air.”

Gargano is one of NXT’s most decorated stars in the brand’s history, becoming the first NXT Triple Crown Champion, the first man to hold the NXT North American Championship three times, a nine-time NXT TakeOver main eventer and a five-time NXT Year-End Award winner. His wife, Candice LeRae (currently out of action as she’s pregnant with their first child), is also still under contract with the company. Do you think “Johnny Wrestling” is on his way out the door? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.