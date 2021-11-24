Johnny Gargano is sticking around with WWE for at least one extra week, according to Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer confirmed on Tuesday that Gargano’s WWE deal was originally expected to expire on Dec. 3, and that a loss in the NXT North American Championship triple threat that night would give a good indication of whether or not he’s signing a new deal. He didn’t win, but did manage to get booked in a War Games match for the NXT War Games pay-per-view coming up on Dec. 5. Sapp then reported that Gargano signed a one-week contract extension in order to stay with the company through the show.

For the fans hoping the first NXT Triple Crown Champion would be sticking around, this isn’t a great sign. Adam Cole famously signed a short-term extension this summer when WWE officials realized his deal was expiring after the Great American Bash event. He would up staying through NXT TakeOver 36, but then departed from WWE and arrived in All Elite Wrestling weeks later at the All Out pay-per-view. Gargano has yet to comment on his future with the company.

Gargano originally debuted for WWE in 2016, but wouldn’t get signed to a contract until the following year. Since then he’s become one of the most decorated wrestlers in NXT history, becoming the first NXT Triple Crown Champion, the first man to hold the NXT North American Championship three times, a nine-time NXT TakeOver main eventer and a five-time NXT Year-End Award winner. After a somewhat botched main roster call-up in 2019, Gargano stated publicly that he never wanted to leave the NXT brand.

“I made my choice. I poured my heart and soul into this brand for YEARS. You think I’m gonna leave now that everything I helped work towards is finally happening? Not a chance! The phrase going ‘up’ is dead. We’re THE Main Roster now. #WeAreNXT and when you’re NXT.. you’re NXT #4Life,” Gargano wrote on Twitter.

Do you think Gargano is on his way out? Will he follow in Cole’s footsteps and jump to AEW? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and stay tuned for future updates!