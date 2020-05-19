JTG Shares Touching Text Message From Shad Gaspard From January

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has been declared missing since he was submerged under a large wave on Sunday after he and his son were pulled out by a riptide at Marina del Rey in Venice Beach, California. Rescuers have been unable to find Gaspard since then, and in the meantime dozens of wrestlers have taken to social media praying that he'll be found. Gaspard originally started in the wrestling business as a contestant on Tough Enough 2, and trained down in Ohio Valley Wrestling for years before making the jump to the main roster as one half of the Cryme Tyme tag team.

Gaspard's old partner JTG took to Twitter with the screenshot of a message Gaspard sent him back in January.

Several wrestlers released a statement on behalf of Gaspard's family on Monday night.

. @Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) May 19, 2020

Gaspard left the WWE in 2010, but would continue to wrestle on a part-time basis for independent promotions up through this past January. He also spent the past decade working on his acting career, picking up roles in movies like Get Hard, Brothers and Birds of Prey (where he performed stunts during fight scenes) and in television shows like Big Time Rush, Key & Peele, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and In the Cut.

LA County Sheriff’s divers just resumed the search for 10-year-old boy’s father who was caught in strong rip currents yesterday. @TMZ confirms father as 39-year-old former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard. @WWE @FOXLA @GDLA @LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/6gX4cZdyC7 — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 18, 2020

WWE has not released a statement regarding Gaspard's disappearance as of this writing.

