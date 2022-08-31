WWE Judgement Day Star Comes Face to Face With NXT Champion

Tonight's WWE NXT was truly a night for longtime fans of the brand, as a number of beloved names from NXT's history showed up during the show ahead of this weekend's Worlds Collide. The show kicked off with one of the biggest surprises, as NXT Champion Bron Breakker was suddenly greeted by former NXT Champion and current Monday Night Raw star and Judgement Day member Finn Balor. Balor is synonymous with NXT and holds the record for longest cumulative reign, and he had some words for the newest NXT Champion. He admitted he likes Bron too, but also said it's his responsibility to uphold the lineage Champions like Balor created.

Balor said "You know who I am," and Breakker replied, "You're Finn Balor." Balor said "That's right. And I'm also the guy that's held that Title for more days than anyone. I made that Title the industry standard for who is the best. And now, it's your responsibility to uphold that lineage."

Balor then said he liked Bron and wants to see him succeed, so he gave him some key advice. "But I like you Bron, so I'm going to give you a big piece of advice. I've beaten guys twice as big as me. Son on Sunday, don't underestimate the moment and don't underestimate the opponent. Good luck."

We've seen quite a bit of crossover between Raw and NXT over the past few months, so could we see Balor and Breakker take each other on down the line? It does seem possible, but we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the full card for Worlds Collide below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

NXT Worlds Collide kicks off on Sunday at 4 PM EST.

