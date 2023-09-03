The Judgement Day Win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback 2023

The Judgement Day picked up a new set of championships on Saturday at Payback as Finn Balor and Damian Priest beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Thanks to the Steel City Street Fight rules, the group was able to rely on heavy outside interference from Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and even JD McDonagh. Zayn looked to have the match won when he dodged a Coup de Grace and nailed Balor with a Helluva Kick, only for Mysterio to whack him with the Money in the Bank briefcase while the referee attempted to count the pin. Balor then draped his arm over Zayn for the victory.

The faction now holds the tag titles, the Money in the Bank briefcase, the NXT North American Championship and the Women's World Championship. The victory also makes Finn Balor the newest Grand Slam Champion in WWE history as he picks up the first tag title reign in his WWE career

JUDGMENT DAY DEFEAT SAMI AND KO TO BECOME NEW TAG CHAMPS.



INSANE MATCH.#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/yUoKPBuU9b — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 3, 2023

WWE Payback 2023 Results

Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus (Steel Cage Match)

LA Knight def. The Miz (John Cena as special guest referee)

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory

John Cena on His Final WWE Match

John Cena played multiple roles in Saturday's pay-per-view, serving as the event's host and working as the special guest referee for LA Knight's match against The Miz. Saturday marked the second of what's going to be months worth of appearances for Cena, though outside of his live event match at Superstar Spectacle next week in India it's unclear how many times he'll compete in matches. Cena discussed the idea of retirement during a backstage interview with WWE on Friday night.

"As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47," Cena said. "I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next."

"The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I've been able to focus on what's now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying 'Never give up,' and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying 'thank you' to the people that make this special," Cena said. "Without them and them caring, I don't get to come back."