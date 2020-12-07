Karrion Kross Return Promo Airs During NXT TakeOver: WarGames

✖

Karrion Kross still hasn't appeared on NXT television since dropping the NXT Championship days after NXT TakeOver: 31. But the former champ made it abundantly clear he's on the verge of a return during NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday night. Just before the NXT North American Championship match got underway the lights inside the Capitol Wrestling Center began to flicker. Suddenly the video feed was overtaken by images of a ticking clock, a vulture and a dictionary passage of the word "apocalypse." Kross could be heard saying "Tick-Tock" as the promo wrapped.

Kross' return teases have become more frequent on social media in recent weeks, but this was the first time one of them made it to television.

The timing of a return couldn't be better for Kross, given that reigning NXT Champion Finn Balor announced his appearance on this week's NXT.

"When the sirens stop, and the cages raises, we get back to what matters most." This Wednesday, all 👀 go BACK on The Prin❌e! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/tbxiNC2jOR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

Triple H gave an update on Kross' return earlier this week, indicating it could come at any time.

To quote him, 'Tick tock, any second.' Yeah, he's there," he told FOX Sports' Ryan Satin. "He had one of those tricky injuries where you don't know, and that was the difficult process for us. The separation was to a degree of like questionable. Does he get surgery, does he not get surgery? If he doesn't get the surgery, how does it heal? Does it heal better? Does it take longer? There were a lot of questions there. But, he is a machine and that's the one thing. The moment that he was injured and the moment the assessments were done, he was like, 'Alright. Here's what I'm going to do.'

"When I say left no stone unturned everything he could conceivably do to make himself better during that period of time, he was doing on a moment-by-moment basis. Connecting with us at all times. Trying to work on every aspect of even the stuff he couldn't be doing," he added. "In-ring. Everything. Just all in and he's a sponge."