WWE Reveals Kevin Owens Injury Update

Kevin Owens has taken a stand against Roman Reigns over the past few weeks, and that has unfortunately been the cause of significant pain for the superstar, and that trend continued on last week's Friday Night SmackDown. Those who tuned in know that during a match against Jey Uso, Owens was blindsided by Reigns, and after the two ganged up on him, Owens was thrown off a high point from the arena seats and through part of the set on the ground below. In a new report, WWE revealed the extend of his injuries, which include a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys.

After the attack, Owens was taken to a local medical facility, and hopefully, he will enjoy a quick recovery. No word yet on when he will return to action, though this could be a way to write him off television for a bit and clear Roman for another feud in the meantime.

That said, Owens whole thing recently has been that never stop mentality, and he's walked to the ring hobbled before, like on SmackDown a few weeks ago where he was attacked numerous times by Jey Uso and still came out to the ring.

He also survived being buried alive with chairs, ladders and tables ahead of his TLC match with Reigns, and then speaking of that match he was put through a brutal gauntlet and had the win in his sights before Jey interfered, and then came right back the next week looking for Reigns and Jey.

We'll have to wait and see what is in store for Owens, but hopefully, he can take at least a few days and get healed up before facing down Reigns and Jey Uso once more, because after that fall he definitely needs it.

As for Reigns, it's expected that he will face off against Daniel Bryan moving forward, though with the ever-changing landscape and storylines of WWE that could change at any moment. Big E is also another candidate for Reigns' next challenger, though with many hoping E can actually win the Championship at some point from Reigns, it might still be a bit early for that feud to begin.

