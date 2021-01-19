Kofi Kingston Keeps the Mustafa Ali Feud Rolling With a Fantastic Video Promo

✖

Mustafa Ali turned heads on Monday with a Twitter promo directed at Kofi Kingston. He explained that Retribution would be targeting Xavier Woods going forward as a way to get revenge on Kingston (who is out with a jaw injury), calling back to when Kingston capitalized on Ali's injury and wound up winning the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Retribution's Mace beat Woods in a singles match during Raw, and the rest of the group looked directly into the camera and mocked Kingston after the fact.

The former world champion took to Twitter on Tuesday with a response directed at Ali. Kingston said "You blame for where you are in your career today because you've been holding on to this for like two years. Which is crazy that you've been holding onto this with such hate and vitriol and anger in this belief, this notion that I am responsible for taking your spot when you were the one who got hurt and all I did was fill in and go on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Kingston said none of Ali's actions make sense, and that "you must have lost your damn mind." He then promised that when he's back from his broken jaw they'll address the issue.

"And we're going to get down to the bottom of this, and figure out what's really going on. I'll see you when I see you, Ali," Kingston said.

Ali responded with a backstage gif of the two:

WWE's next pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble, takes place on Jan. 31. Check out the full lineup (so far) below: