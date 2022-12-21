WWE Hall of Famer Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently hospitalized in Mississippi with an "unspecified medical issue," according to The Wrestling Collection. The account broke the news on Wednesday, writing, "Join us as we keep Koko and his family in our prayers this holiday season! #PrayForKoko." Ware, real name James Ware. Jr., made his in-ring debut in 1978 for the Continental Wrestling Association. His career eventually led him to an eight-year run with the WWF from 1986-1994, in which he was best known for coming to the ring with a blue-and-yellow macaw named Frankie.

Ware briefly teamed up with Owen Hart as the tag team High Energy from 1992-93, but eventually pivoted to the USWA in Memphis until 1997. He last wrestled in August 2019 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Stay tuned for more updates on Ware as they become available.

This story is developing...