Kevin Hart Already Has His WWE Gimmick, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

Celebrity involvement in World Wrestling Entertainment is nothing new. Hollywood's fingerprints have been on the WWE since the company's first edition of WrestleMania, which featured Mr. T competing in the main event. In the years since, everyone from Mike Tyson to Snoop Dogg have gotten involved, with recent stars like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny wowing fans with their impressive in-ring offense. With more wrestlers moving to Hollywood, stars from the entertainment industry have taken an extra liking to the squared circle.

While promoting DC League of Super-Pets, stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart came across a question topic that asked how the latter would fair in the world of sports-entertainment.

"I already know what I would do!" Hart told LAD Bible. "Nobody's ever really incorporated food into wrestling. My whole thing would be peanut butter. Like yeah, 'Hey. Hey! You want things to get a little nutty butter?' That would be my tagline. 'Oh God, here comes Kevin Hart! He's going into his shorts!' Boom (throwing motion). Nutty butter all over their face."

Hart has made an appearance for the WWE before, guesting on a 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw. The comedian did not get physical, but danced with former WWE superstar Adam Rose shortly after his mixed tag victory against Fandango and Layla.

Rock then chimed in, quesitoning what Hart's finishing move would be, which left him thinking.

"I didn't think that through. I told you nutty butter would take you out," Hart responded. "I would give them the poke of death. In the forehead. Take this!"

Coincidentally enough, the "poke" is a fairly infamous move in professional wrestling. During a main event match on WCW Nitro, Hulk Hogan hit WCW World Heavyweight Champion Kevin Nash with the "fingerpoke of doom," which prompted Big Daddy Cool to flop on the mat and allow the Hulkster to pin him for the 1-2-3.

After revealing his big move, Rock proposed a match-up between Hart and WWE's resident Beast Incarnate.

"Let me create this hypothetical scenario. You and Brock Lesnar," Rock pitched.

"Oh, I want some. I want some of that. Sounds like lunch. Sounds like lunch in a bowl," Hart replied. "'Hey Brock, aka, my b---h, it's time for you to get a little thing called the poke. He's got nothing on me. He's a vegetable, a piece of broccoli. I'll snap him in half and throw the piece I don't want away."

Rock noted Hart's promo voice was reminiscent of a celebrated WWE Hall of Famer.

"Sounds a little bit like Koko," Rock replied. "Koko B. Ware."

Rock and Hart's DC League of Super-Pets is currently playing in theaters.