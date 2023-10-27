WWE Personality Suggests LA Knight Beating Roman Reigns Would Be "Disappointing"

LA Knight is getting his long-awaited world title match. The self-proclaimed megastar has been riding a ground-swell of momentum since WWE Royal Rumble this past January, garnering strong reactions from WWE audiences on a weekly basis. Knight became an even stronger fan favorite after coming up short in big matches like the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and a WWE United States Championship No.1 Contender's Match. Wins finally started to swing in his favor following WWE SummerSlam, and its been all 1-2-3s ever since.

In the past three months, Knight has secured victories over The Miz, Finn Balor, and Solo Sikoa while also receiving the ever-elusive endorsement from John Cena. Cena's approval led to Knight getting an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against titleholder Roman Reigns.

Should LA Knight Beat Roman Reigns?

(Photo: WWE)

One WWE personality feels it might be too soon for LA Knight.

Speaking on WWE After The Bell, WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves thinks Knight's chase towards the gold needs to go on a bit longer.

"There's an old adage in this business: the money is the chase. You want to see your favorite chasing the champion, coming up short and being denied so that they can come back even stronger, and maybe the timing isn't right, but maybe it is," Graves said. "Maybe LA Knight does manage to pull off the impossible, in which case, yes, it screws up all of Roman's grandiose plans for the record books, [at least] the few records that are left that he hasn't overtaken already. Which, that would be a little disheartening and disappointing from a fan's perspective."

Sustaining a top babyface after they finally win the big one has proved to be a challenge for professional wrestling as a whole. Fan-favorites like Daniel Bryan and Hangman Page notably has more critically-acclaimed "chases" to the title compared to their actual reigns themselves, and both Bryan and Page pursued their prizes for close to a year each.

With Knight's title hunt only just beginning a couple of weeks ago, Graves worries that fans would sour on him if he achieves everything too quick.

"LA Knight is the guy the right now, the guy that people want. People are clamoring for more for LA Knight," Graves continued. "If he does manage to do it, maybe a few weeks from now people go, 'Eh, that was our guy, but now he's at the top of the mountain.'"

Knight and Reigns sign the contract for their WWE Crown Jewel title match tonight on WWE SmackDown.