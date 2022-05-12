WWE Legend Trish Stratus Reveals Reaction to Bark Like a dog Moment

✖

Trish Stratus has had a host of memorable moments throughout her time in WWE, and many are hoping she returns to the ring for one more in a match against Becky Lynch in the near future. One rather infamous storyline was a romantic one between Vince McMahon and Stratus after it was revealed Vince and his wife Linda were heading to divorce. At one point McMahon sought to humiliate Stratus and had her crawl around the ring on her hands and feet and bark like a dog, and then she had to strip down to her underwear. In a recent interview with For The Love of Wrestling, Stratus was asked about the storyline, and while she says it was degrading for her character, it didn't affect her personally.

"Vince pitched the angle to me like this – 'so we're going to have this angle where you are barking like a dog and get really humiliated, and basically hit rock bottom.' And I was like, 'amazing!'" Stratus said. "Because I knew a couple of weeks later, I would be getting my comeuppance on him and I would be slapping him on the grandest stage of them all, which is Wrestlemania, and turning on him. I was going on to stand up for myself, not needing a man to lean on and fighting for what I needed to fight for."

"I get questioned about that a lot, and most people go, 'oh, remember you had to bark like a dog and you had to do that thing that was so degrading, right? For the character, it was, yeah, because that was what the character had to go through. We don't talk to Halle Barry when she had to get abused by so and so, you know, it's a character," Stratus said. "That, for me, was integral for the character to be at that rock bottom, to have the foresight to say, 'I can break free from this. I won't let this happen to me again and let's move on.' And you know what? 22 years, we're still talking about it!".

That storyline would end up resulting in a big finale at WrestleMania X-Seven, where Linda McMahon hit Vince with a low blow after faking that she was sedated. That storyline was memorable for quite a few reasons.

