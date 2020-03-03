Matt Hardy Bids Farewell to Bray Wyatt After Leaving WWE

Matt Hardy confirmed early Monday morning that his contract with WWE had officially expired, leaving him free to explore free agency on the independent wrestling scene. And while plenty of fans were happy to see Hardy free to explore other options, one wrestler was particularly sad to see him leave — Bray Wyatt. The pair feuded in late 2017-18, culminating in the “Ultimate Deletion” match on the Hardy compound in March. Hardy won the match by tossing Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, causing him to transform into a babyface and align himself with Hardy as “The Deleters of Worlds.” After a run with the Raw Tag Team Championships the pair were taken off television, giving Hardy the opportunity to heal from injuries while Wyatt was repackaged into the Fiend/Firefly Fun House persona we know and love today.

Even in his new gimmick, Wyatt has always been friendly to Hardy on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I will always be near, my beloved compeer. https://t.co/VJxHQGmNeW pic.twitter.com/vgtEEDbWO1 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 3, 2020

“As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire,” Hardy said in a video on Monday explaining his situation. “I am going to become a free agent, and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE, I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years, they’ve been great to me, they’ve been great to my family, they’ve been great to my kids — I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there. And going back twenty-plus years ago, if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon I would not have been able to obtain the life, the quality of life I currently have. So I will always be grateful for that and I will always be appreciative of that.”

“I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again,” he later added. “I mean, I think there’s definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all’s out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now.”