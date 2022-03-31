WWE and Mattel Reveal First Look at Roman Reigns Ultimate Edition Figure

✖

Mattel and WWE's Ultimate Edition line of action figures is cruising along nicely, and soon fans will get to add a classic Hulk Hogan and Mr. T to their collections thanks to Ultimate Edition 13. The next Ultimate Edition wave has yet to be officially revealed, but thanks to Mattel's booth at WrestleMania 38 (and @RobertIn3D who caught the photo), it seems that we have our first look at one of the next releases in the line, which is none other than the Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns. Reigns wasn't shown in packaging, but there are two versions of him featured in the Ultimate Edition display.

As with other releases in the line, there will be swappable heads, and one features a cocky and confident expression with his hair pulled back while the other features an in-ring look with his long hair out and a shouting expression that signals a Superman Punch is coming. Both look great from this angle, but there's more included here that fans will appreciate.

The figure also comes with a Bloodline shirt and a red glove, as well as the Ula Fala that Reigns wears to the ring before a match. So far everything looks fantastic, and the only real piece that would complete it is a Universal Championship, which is hopefully included.

We'll be able to really get an idea of how the expressions came out when we get up-close photos, but as of right now the figure looks outstanding, and should easily be one of the best Reigns figures Mattel has made thus far. Hopefully, we get a release date soon, but we did just get more photos from Ringside Collectibles, which you can see below.

In the meantime, we might know who is accompanying Reigns in the Ultimate Wave next, as Goldberg is featured next to Reigns. Goldberg has a rather distinct expression in use and is holding one of the two WWE Championship titles he comes with. On the display next to him there is also a more muted swappable head and four swappable hands. No word yet on his pricing or release date either.

Sitting with him in the display are Hulk Hogan and Mr. T from Ultimate Edition 13, and you can find the official descriptions for both below. You can order both from Ringside Collectibles here.

