Pro Wrestler "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Dead at 50

"Super Genie" Melissa Coates, who previously made appearances in WWE and Impact Wrestling and wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling, died on Wednesday at the age of 50. Coates had been managing former ECW star Sabu since 2014 but had not wrestled since October of that year and needed to have her leg amputated in late 2020. The Cauliflower Alley Club broke the news of her passing, writing, "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa."

Coates' lone WWE appearance came back in 2005 when she took part in Chris Masters' Master Lock Challenge during the Backlash pay-per-view. Numerous wrestlers and promoters quickly took to social media to offer their condolences.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Melissa Coates - better known to IMPACT fans as Super Genie, the manager of Sabu. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2021

I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wi33PmoyaD — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2021

Saddened to hear of Melissa Coates’ passing tonight. I didn’t know her that well, but I worked with her some during my time in OVW. Coates (that’s what we called her. Never Melissa) wasn’t under WWE contract then but I trained with her a few times and she was at all the show.... — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 24, 2021

I'm heartbroken to have learned of the passing of Melissa Coates. She was a funny, kind and gentle soul. My condolences to her family and loved ones. — Auntie Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) June 24, 2021

Thinking about Melissa Coates today. I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart. She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JyNRx9cqi — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 24, 2021

It’s never easy losing a friend, the memories and laughter we shared are stomach aching hilarious. I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Melissa Coates, she was truly a special one in every sense of the word. ~PHS 😢#RIPMelissaCoates pic.twitter.com/pysNERGLIq — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) June 24, 2021

Damn. RIP Melissa Coates! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2021