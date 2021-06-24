Pro Wrestler "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Dead at 50

By Connor Casey

"Super Genie" Melissa Coates, who previously made appearances in WWE and Impact Wrestling and wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling, died on Wednesday at the age of 50. Coates had been managing former ECW star Sabu since 2014 but had not wrestled since October of that year and needed to have her leg amputated in late 2020. The Cauliflower Alley Club broke the news of her passing, writing, "Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa."

Coates' lone WWE appearance came back in 2005 when she took part in Chris Masters' Master Lock Challenge during the Backlash pay-per-view. Numerous wrestlers and promoters quickly took to social media to offer their condolences.

Start the Conversation

of