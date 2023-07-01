WWE Money in the Bank: Damien Priest Debuts Skeletor Ring Gear

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a particularly eventful premium live event for Damien Priest and the WWE Superstar kick things of in a huge way with the debut of some new ring gear inspired by Skeletor from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe! The members of Judgment Day have quite a lot riding on the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event this year with each of their members involved in a major match of some kind, so it could be quite the game changing night for the increasingly strong faction moving forward from here on out.

With Damien Priest showing up to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match as one of seven potential competitors who could win the briefcase at the end of it all, the Judgment Day member went full supervillain with a debut look and cape reminiscent of the He-Man and the Universe villain Skeletor. You can check out a much closer look at the gear from Main Event Gear on Instagram below as they helped the WWE Superstar bring this cool look to life for the massive event:

Who Wins Money in the Bank?

This Skeletor look turned out to be a great idea for Damien Priest as he was the won who ultimately got to the top of the ladder and was able to claim the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase for the year. It's yet to be revealed what kind of plans he might have in mind for the briefcase (and whether or not he'll be keeping it for long), but it's clear that the new "Senor Money in the Bank" will be keeping an eye on each of the champions and waiting for his time to strike and get a title for himself.

As for the rest of the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event, the card and results so far break down as such:

Men's MITB Ladder Match: Damien Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Logan Paul

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Live Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez def. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Matt Riddle

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso

Women's MITB Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky

