Watch: First Trailer for WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures is a new show set to premiere on A&E on April 18. The show centers around Triple H and Stephanie McMahon sending out WWE legends across the country to find some of the most valuable pieces of merchandise in company history that have been lost over the years. The first trailer for the series dropped on Wednesday, showing The Undertaker looking for Kane's original mask and Mick Foley hunting down the first shirt he wore as Mankind. Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Mark Henry, Big Show and Booker T were also shown during the ad.

WWE and A&E officially confirmed the series back in February, along with new installments in A&E's Biography series centered around Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and Foley.

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures launches a hunt for some of @WWE’s most iconic memorabilia. @StephMcMahon, @TripleH & @AJFrancis410 join forces with WWE Legends to bring iconic missing memorabilia home to the WWE Archives. It all starts Sunday, April 18 at 10PM ET on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/c3yDrzIhVN — WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E (@TreasuresWWE) March 10, 2021

"A&E Network and WWE Studios are giving fans an exclusive look behind the curtain in an all-new Sunday night programming partnership," the February press release read. "With unprecedented access to WWE's archive, the ten-week programming block features eight original two-hour documentaries under the award-winning 'Biography' banner showcasing the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin®, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage®, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper™, Booker T®, Shawn Michaels®, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior. The new "Biography" specials are helmed by some of the industry's top directors and storytellers to chronicle the success of these WWE Legends and their lasting mark on both sports entertainment and popular culture. Each special will air weekly at 8pm ET/PT beginning Sunday, April 18."

"Following at 10pm ET/PT, the brand-new series 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures,' led by WWE's Stephanie McMahon and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque launches a hunt for some of WWE's most iconic missing memorabilia including Kane's original mask, Ric Flair's Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman's neckbrace, Andre The Giant's passport and more," the release continued. "In order to find these quintessential relics, the team will join forces with WWE Legends including Undertaker, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Booker T and more to bring these items home to the WWE Archives."

